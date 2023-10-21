Malaika Arora should be giving classes on how to serve age-defying looks. Just when we thought the 49-year-old could not get any hotter, Malaika decided to send the internet into a meltdown with scorching hot pictures, leaving her fanbase drooling for more.

Malaika Arora is quite active on social media and often treats her 18.6M followers with her life updates, which generally include her adventures with fitness, fashion, and food.

From making a chic boss babe statement in classy formal wear to draping six yards of traditional elegance with her modern spin, Malaika is a stunner who can pull off any look. However, nothing beats her rich collection of red-carpet-ready shimmery gowns that come with all things sparkles. On Saturday, Malaika was kind enough to treat her fans with new pictures, which have already set the mercury level soaring. Scroll ahead for more!

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a series of stills looking like a true blue glam queen, flaunting her voluptuous figure in a body-hugging dress and proving she is unfazed by the criticism she is often subjected to on the personal front. Case in point: The discussion around her alleged break up with beau Arjun Kapoor. For the unversed, it was recently reported that the couple has broken up after Malaika unfollowed Arjun’s family on Instagram, including his sisters Anshula, Janhvi, and Khushi.

The ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl, in her latest pics, is seen dazzling in a sheer gown embellished with blue crystal beads. The bodycon fit has been freshly picked from the Autumn 22 couture collection of celebrated designer Jean Louis Sabaji. The sleeveless gown features intricate embroidery in the sheer fabric, a turtle neck including a halter neckline, a straight cut, a one-sided structured shoulder, and a center back slit along with beaded detailing from the top to the hem. The diva accessorized the look with studded hoops, and wore embellished pointed heels, keeping the glossy vibe of her fit in check.

Malaika’s glam team came through to deliver a lewk, complimenting her sparkly fit with nude shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, contoured cheeks, feathered brows, beaming highlighter, and mauve-nude lips.

We will give extra points to Malla’s hairstylist Hrishikesh Naskar – who outdid himself, giving an edge to the entire feel of the look with mid-length soft curls off-the-center parting, falling freely onto her shoulders while adding volume to the glam fit.

Check out her look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Isn’t Malaika Arora simply bold, brave, and beautiful? What are your thoughts?

For more fun fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Once Took The Term ‘Hot Teacher’ Too Seriously, Donning The Glasses & The Sensual Stare In A Seducing Black Jumpsuit, Flaunting Her Curves!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News