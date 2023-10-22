Karan Johar is back with yet another season of his chat show Koffee With Karan. After announcing the return of the show with its 8th season, various names of possible guests have been afloat on the web. But looks like the two names that have been doing the rounds of social media finally arrived and shot for the chat show. A while back, the makers dropped the official teaser of its first episode, and they are Bollywood’s IT couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

A Reddit user has dropped the official promo on the platform, and let us tell you, it cannot get better than this. Right from making a revelation about them being engaged in 2015 to their hilarious camaraderie on the couch, you are in for a treat.

The official teaser of Koffee With Karan 8 opens up with Karan Johar calling Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh ‘Bollywood Royalty’ while welcoming them. It soon moves to KJo calling the couple ‘smoking hot’ responding to which Ranveer says ‘thanks tharki uncle’ to KJo, who in his reply tells RS “Tujhse toh main baad mein baat karunga,’ leaving DP in splits.

However, later, Ranveer Singh makes an exciting revelation that the duo was secretly engaged in 2015. He tells KJo, “In 2015, I proposed to her. Iske phele koi aur aajaye, main jaake chappal rakh deta hoon.” Deepika quickly calls it ‘advance booking’. Further, the trio grooves together to the music as they put on the headphones. Moving on, Ranveer Singh is later seen asking, “Ye kya hi ho raha hai duniya mein? Karan Johar kaale kapde pehan raha hai. Game phele aaraha hai, rapid fire baad me aaraha hai. Kya hi ho raha hai?”

The trailer later moves to Karan Johar asking Deepika Padukone, “Would you ever date Rocky Randhawa?” Responding to which excited DP exclaims, “I am married to Rocky Randhawa.” Further, when he asks, “Besides Ranveer, who do you think you have best on-screen chemistry with?” the leggy lass replies, “I have amazing chemistry with Hrithik, which everyone’s gonna see,” plunging in the promotion for her upcoming film ‘Fighter’.

Well, the Koffee With Karan 8’s first teaser has left netizens in awe and waiting for the episode with bated breath.

On the work front, after the box office success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again alongside his real-life wife Deepika Padukone, who on the other hand also has Fighter with Hrithik and Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas in the pipeline.

Coming back, how much are you excited to see Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the controversial couch in Koffee With Karan 8? Do let us know.

