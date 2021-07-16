Bigg Boss 15 is going to be a lot more exciting this season. Names around probable contestants have already begun doing the rounds. We might see Disha Vakani, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Marda amongst others in the house. But before that will be an OTT launch which reportedly wouldn’t be hosted by Salman Khan. The latest we hear is that Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill may be roped in for the digital period. Read on for details.

It was just recently that news of Salman not hosting the OTT period began surfacing online. It was being said that the makers were looking for an apt choice who could replace the superstar in the digital world. It is not hidden that Sidharth has previously also been roped in by the makers for BB14 when Khan was busy shooting for Radhe.

Latest reports now suggest that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been roped in for hosting the digital premiere of Bigg Boss 15. It is none other than the associated digital platform, Voot that has given a hint and #SidNaaz fans are going gaga.

Voot posted on Twitter, “Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you 😮 Can you guess what we’re upto and who is the couple? 👀 (Find hint in the hashtags 💁🏻‍♀️) We’re so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal. #Voot #SidNaaz #ComingSoon” As expected, fans began Bigg Boss 15 rumours in no time.

Haye, kasam lage, hum toh bahot excited hai to share a dhamaakedaar news with you 😮 Can you guess what we're upto and who is the couple? 👀 (Find hint in the hashtags 💁🏻‍♀️) We're so excited to tell you, stay tuned for the BIG reveal.#Voot #SidNaaz #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/hxI63ufTkr — Voot (@justvoot) July 14, 2021

But if one notices, there’s mention of a movie in the most-asked question related to the topic as mentioned in the picture by Voot. Is there an upcoming movie starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill? Only time will tell what the news is all about.

