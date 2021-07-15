Koimoi is back to give you the TRP report for week 27. It seems many daily soaps are making a comeback in the top list while some have continued to be in the top spot. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s show Anupamaa continues to be on the winning streak. Indian Idol 12 is also climbing up the ladder. Scroll down to know the top five shows in the TRP report.

The show Anupamaa is still popular among the TV audience as Women empowerment has always been a subject much admired by the viewers. Rupali’s stellar performance as the titular character has inspired many women out there to stand on their own feet. According to the BARC report, the show has earned 7705 impressions in week 27 thus maintaining the top spot on the TRP chart.

The next show that has grabbed the second spot is Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein. The romantic daily soap has been in the top 5 since the beginning. Sai and Virat aka Ayesh and Neil’s chemistry have been tugging at the fans’ heartstrings. The show has been in the second spot for more than a month now on TRP charts.

TV serial Imlie has earned 7024 impressions thus grabbing the third spot in the BARC’s TRP report. It is worth pointing out that the show has been constantly on the list. The show has been holding the viewers’ attention with its drama and new twists. The show stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqueer.

Interestingly, Indian Idol 12 has grabbed the fourth position after weeks of its ratings going down due to the Aditya Narayan controversy. The reality show has upped its game now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is one of the most popular TV shows, has earned the fifth position on the TRP list. Fans of the show have been swooning over Naira and Kartik’s chemistry. Shivangi Joshi as Sirat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik has been doing a great job of making fans love the show. It has earned 5467 impressions.

Other TV programs that are featured in the top 10 list are Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shilpa Shetty’s Super Dancer 4 and Kundali Bhagya.

