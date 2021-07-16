Kaun Banega Crorepati has been ruling the hearts of the Indian television audience since 2000. The twelfth season of the popular game show had a successful run concluded earlier this year. Now the makers of the game show are gearing up for the next season.

For the unversed, KBC season 12 had to incorporate some changes owing to the COVID-19 situation. The makers had to scarp the audience poll lifeline, removed the live audience and they had fewer contestants in the Fastest Finger First round.

As per SpotboyE report, the makers of the Kauan Banega Crorepati 13 will also retain the changes as the coronavirus scare is not abated. The registration of season 13 began on 10 May 2021 and it was announced none other than the host Amitabh Bachchan. Just like the previous season, the new season will also stick to digital audition.

Meanwhile, KBC producer Siddharth Basu opened up about the online criticism for ‘selling sob stories’ in the show. During a conversation with Indian Express, the producer said, “KBC has never been just another quiz show. The human story has always mattered, and that’s what created the sensation of the first season in India, based on which Vikas wrote his book Q&A. It’s never been only sob stories though on KBC. If people get emotional, that’s not engineered. That’s natural on a life-changing show before a massive audience and a larger-than-life host.”

Basu further said, “There is a huge range of people from across the length of India on KBC telling engaging and relatable stories about ordinary Indians. It’s a show that touches lives with the heart as well as the mind.”

It is also worth pointing out that filmmaker Nitish Tiwari will be producing a shortfilm as a brand video for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. The film is titled ‘Sammaan’ (respect) which will be released in three parts. The first part was released during a virtual interaction with the reporters on Friday.

