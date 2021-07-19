The craze around Scarlett Johansson starrer Black Widow is refusing to subside, and the movie, along with Loki, is still at the top of the charts. In the US – and on Disney Plus in some selected countries – the film impressed the audience, and people were happy that Natasha Romanoff finally has a standalone movie by her name. But as we enjoy the movie with each passing day, the makers have decided to give out trivia.

If you are aware, Scarlett as Black Widow was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as S.H.I.E.L.D agent Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2. Her initial job was to keep an eye on Tony Stark aka Robert Downey Jr. In this case, the influence of Iron Man on her has to be maximum. Looking at the same, even the studio has planned to give Downey a cameo in the film. But it did not make it to the final draft and here’s what happened. Read on to know everything about the same.

Black Widow, which hit theatres almost 2 weeks ago, is set in the events just after Captain America: Civil War. This gave enough room to the makers to bring in Robert Downey Jr for a cameo. “I do remember now that one version of the script, prior to me, literally had written into it the end moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha, but it was old footage,” Screenwriter Eric Pearson told Comicbook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. Eric goes on to say that because the footage was old, they had to leave that idea.

“It would have been, ‘Hey audience, remember where we are, we’re going to key off of this moment of her.’ So it wouldn’t have been Robert Downey Jr, at least to the best of my knowledge. That was the only time that I saw Tony Stark’s name in, [it] was just a flag planted reminder of ‘Hey we’re right at the end of Civil War,'” Eric Pearson continued.

But later Black Widow director Cate Shortland and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige decided to let Natasha shine on her own this time. “Initially, there was discussions about everything, about all of the different characters,” Shortland told Total Film. “What we decided was, and I think Kevin was really great, he said, ‘She doesn’t need the boys.’ We didn’t want it to feel like she needs the support. We want her to stand alone. And she does.”

