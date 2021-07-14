Advertisement

The world is aware of the tension that rose and sustained for quite some time between the two gigantic studios Marvel and Sony. The brunt of the fire was also faced by Spider-Man, who was literally in the centre of this tug of war. Technically it was the trophy the winner took, if peace talks weren’t made. Kevin Feige, Marvel President is now opening up on that phase where everything looked blurred.

For the unversed, back in time Kevin Feige and Sony president Amy Pascal developed an initial 5 film deal that brought Tom Holland in as the MCU’s web-slinging superhero and made his way in Captain America: Civil War. With two standalone Spider-Man flicks for Sony (Homecoming and Far From Home), and two Marvel crossovers namely Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the deal ended in 2019. The renegotiations for the new deal did not go well, and the possibility was that Spidey has no place in the MCU now.

Now, Kevin Feige, has decided to open up about the phase which he describes as emotional when Spider-Man’s future with MCU looked blurry. In his conversation with Comicbook, Kevin said, “There was a time when it looked like Marvel Studios would not be involved in Spider-Man movies going forward for Sony. It was only a few months, but it was an emotional few months for, I think, all of us on all sides. And a very public few months for whatever reason.”

“I always want to look at the bright side, and the bright side is we got to make two great Spider-Man movies with Amy Pascal and Jon Watts and Tom Rothman and Tom Holland, and I was very proud of that and very happy with that, and of course, wanted it to continue. I always want to be happy with what we have, instead of upset with what we don’t,” Marvel head Kevin Fiege added.

A month after the much-reported negotiation talks it was announced that the new deal has led Spider-Man out of MCU. But Kevin Feige will produce one more Spidey solo for Sony, and the character will appear in a future Marvel film that is yet not announced.

Talking about it, Kevin Feige concluded, “Luckily, Tom Rothman, and Bob Iger, and, and Alan Bergman, and Tom Holland himself all realized, ‘Wouldn’t it just be more fun if we just kept doing it? Let’s not get business or politics in the way’. Because the deal always started with Amy Pascal and I having nothing to do with numbers, or contracts, or politics. It had to do with story, and a love of Spider-Man and Peter Parker and the Marvel universe. It thankfully has continued like that, and that’s where we find ourselves now.”

