One thing that many privileged parts of the world are enjoying is the release of Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson in the theatres and Disney Plus. Indians are waiting with open arms, but the pandemic is working like Thanos (or any villain of your choice). While fans are happy that Natasha Romanoff finally has a back story with a stand-alone film, they also feel Marvel was late at giving her what was deservingly hers. The fact that Johansson will possibly be seen as the Avenger one last time is jarring.

This has left many upset who feel it is not the time Scarlett should roll the curtains down on her MCU future. But while all of us use all our pressure to make the star stay, reports say that even the Marvel Gods are doing all they can to keep her in the universe. The little birdies now say that the studio has already plans for her comeback and one of them and the most possible is an interesting one. Read to know everything you should about the same.

If you are keenly following the universe, Black Widow was the film that took us in Natasha Romanoff’s past. Technically she is dead in the universe, as she sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame. So, how do the makers of the MCU plan to bring her back? As per We Got This Covered, the Marvel heads are thinking of holding back Scarlett Johansson and making her play Black Widow from an alternate universe.

The studio is cashing high time on the multiverse idea and is setting up many parallel universes to make transit possible. In a way projects like What If…?, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, and the now running Loki are digging the base to set a good foundation for the idea. Now the report doesn’t say that it is confirmed Scarlett Johansson will play only Black Widow, it can be some different character as well.

It will be interesting to see how this unfolds.

