Mika Singh’s Car Breaks Down At 3 AM Amid Mumbai Rains & 200 People Come To His Rescue; Fan Says, "Jab Paaji Ki Car Band Hoti..."

Mika Singh never misses a chance to steal the limelight. From his tiff with self-proclaimed critic KRK to his controversial statements, the singer manages to grab attention with every move. Last night, the singer’s car broke down at 3 in the morning and hundreds of his fans came to help him. The Long Drive singer was accompanied by Akanksha Puri.

Advertisement

Mika and Akanksha were returning from a wedding and were all dressed up and stuck in the car amid the rains.

Advertisement

A video is shared by Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, where Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri can be sitting inside the car. Reportedly, the singer’s car broke down at 3 in the morning and hundreds of his fans came to help him.

Take a look at Mika Singh’s video here:

Did y’all notice the fan’s commentary in the background? He can be heard saying, “Ab Mika paaji ki car band hoti hai, toh itne log help karne aa jaate hain, Mumbai city (When Mika’s car breaks down, this is how many people show up to help him out in Mumbai city).”

Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri are reportedly dating but there has been no confirmation regarding the same. In fact, their engagement rumours were also doing the rounds and clarifying the same in an interview with a leading daily, the actress said, “Mika and I know each other for more than 12 years now, he is more like a family, he has always been there for me and we share a very strong bond! But definitely, we are not engaged nor we have any such plans!” she told a leading daily in April. She added, “I know, our fans love to see us together but sorry it’s not happening.”

What are your thoughts on fans coming and helping Mika Singh at 3 in the morning? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: “Sushant Singh Rajput Our Pride,” Writes His Sister Shweta Singh Kirti As SSR Was The Only Actor In The World To Be Trained By NASA

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube