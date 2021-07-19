It has been more than a year now since Sushant Singh Rajput bid this world adieu at just 34 years. Even with time passing, the hollow he left in our heart is still not filled, and his family, friends and fans remember his and shared post about SSR on social media. Doing so recently was the late actor’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.

Shweta took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture from a fan’s tweet. The picture had him in an astronaut uniform. For those who remember, as a part of his preparation for Chanda Mama Door Ke, SSR had visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), where he received got training for his role. Even when the film got shelved, it didn’t stop the actor from wanting to go back to NASA and completing the certificate of instructor training.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media a while back and shared a picture of the late actor dressed as an astronaut as he smiles at the camera and gives a thumbs up. The words on the picture read – “The only actor in the world ever who actually got trained by NASA as Astronaut n even was set to go for 2024 Moon Mission! @itsSSR Our Sushant Our Pride!” She captioned the post, “Our Sushant Our Pride”.

Responding to her post, a Sushant Singh Rajput fan wrote, “He was a gem who was destroyed n till today they are free.feels sad.” Another commented, “Since the day,I came across his announcement for NASA moon mission 2024,I was eagerly waiting and counting down…. And I am still counting down, still waiting for it.” A third replied writing, “Why he is not alive!!!! He deserve much more.” The comments section was also filled with several other “Miss You” and “Incredibles” replies.

In one of his earlier conversations, SSR revealed he always wanted to go to NASA. Talking about his time there, the actor had said, “I stayed there and did everything as an astronaut is supposed to do.” Post his demise, Chanda Mama Door Ke director – Sanjay Puran Singh said that now the film would be made as a tribute to the late actor.

May Sushant Singh Rajput’s soul rest in peace.

