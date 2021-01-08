Out of various films that Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to be a part of, one that made the loudest buzz was his dream project Chanda Mama Door Ke. While the film that was announced back in 2017 did not go on floors quick, it had its own journey with various shuffles and changes in the leading man. As per the latest update, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who was directing the film has revealed that the project is not shelved and he is planning yo revive it as a tribute to the late actor. Read on to know everything you should about this update.

Chanda Mama Door Ke has been a part of headlines for quite some time now. While Sushant has come on board for the film and started his prep. There was also news that the actor especially got himself in a training program at NASA for it. Later it was said that the actor has opted out of the film due to date issues and now plans to make his own space drama. Making its way to the news is the update today.

As per ETimes, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan has decided to revive Chanda Mama Door Ke as his tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker doesn’t plan to go on floors right away but is still busy finishing the script. He revealed that it will be difficult for him to cast anyone else in place of Sushant.

While on that, Sanjay is quite firm on his decision to make Chanda Mama Door Ke a feature film and not a web series. The filmmaker believes that this story is made for the big screen and he won’t barter that for anything.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan in a Bombay Times report had said, “I am at a loss of words because it never occurred that he could take such a drastic step. We would keep talking about space and exchange material about it. We had finalised some projects to start off when the lockdown was called off. One didn’t know what was on his mind. He didn’t sound like he had a problem. Sushant was someone I could speak to till the wee hours, and that is what had happened even during our last chat. He was a bright and intelligent guy. Whenever we met, it was always fun talking to him about so many things, including films. He was fond of space as a subject.”

