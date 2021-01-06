Before Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, he had signed a movie with filmmaker Rumi Jaffery. Reportedly, SSR’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was called with malicious names for allegedly stealing the signing amount received by the actor for Rumi’s film.

Sushant passed away in June 2020, and ever since then, there has been several speculations around the investigation of this case. Fans across the world trend the late actor every now and then seeking justice.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Rumi Jaffery revealed whether he will be going ahead with this project or not. The screenwriter informed that after whatever happened in 2020 and this global pandemic, he isn’t even thinking about this project at the moment.

“We were supposed to start the film by mid-2020. The year was so terrible that I am not thinking of the film anymore,” he told the portal.

Although, he is quite excited about the release of his upcoming film ‘Chehre’ that stars Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Rhea Chakraborty. He revealed that he’s hopeful that the Jalebi actress will bounce back with her performance in the film.

Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE, Rumi Jaffery revealed that “She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say. It has been a traumatic year for her.”

Meanwhile, in a viral video recently, Rhea Chakraborty could be seen coming out of an apartment. She wore a pink sweatshirt with ‘Love is Power’ written over it. The Jalebi actress paired it with black jeggings and a black side bag. Loose tresses with a floral face mask completed her look. Accompanying her was brother Showik.

