AR Rahman – who hasn’t heard any of creations till date? I doubt anyone has raised their hands. The award-winning Indian composer-singer celebrates his 54th birthday today, And there’s no better way for us to celebrate is than to play his tracks the entire day as we go about our routine.

Advertisement

AR Rahman has won several accolades for his contribution in the field of music including four National awards, two academy awards, two Grammy awards, a BAFTA awards, a Golden Globe, fifteen Filmfare Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards south. If these are not proof of how good he is, Rahman is also the recipient of the Padma Bhushan Award – India’s third highest civilian award.

Advertisement

Today, as AR Rahman turns a year older, we bring you a couple of his songs – trust me it wasn’t an easy task – that we are sure covers every one of your moods. From love to longing and happiness to patriotism, Rahman sir has a track for every feeling. Even now, as I am writing this feature, I have his songs playing in the next tab – it is helping me concentrate.

From Slumdog Millionaire’s Jai Ho and Rockstar’s Kun Faya Kun to Saathiya’s O Humdum Suniyo Re and Highway’s Maahi Ve – check out these AR Rahman creations we suggest you always have on your phone. Well, that because mood swings are common nowadays and it’s good to have something to keep you company!

Urvasi Urvasi (Kadhalan)

Released in 1994, this Tamil track by AR Rahman, Suresh Peters, Shahul Hameed to the lyrics of Vairamuthu is sure to make you dance with the energy you may have not even known you had. Have any one of you reading this feature not danced to it?

Chale Chalo (Lagaan)

This 2001 track is a must-have on every playlist as it will keep motivating to fight all odds and succeed in life. Srinivas and A.R. Rahman sang the track composed by AR Rahman to Javed Akhtar’s lyrics.

O Humdum Suniyo Re (Saathiya)

From the 2002 Vivek Oberoi- Rani Mukerji, this peppy track was composed by AR Rahman and sung by a bunch of talents like KK, Shaan, Kunal and Pravin Mani. This is a must-have when you embark on a road trip – solo or with your group.

Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera (Swades)

From the 2004 Shah Rukh Khan starrer, this track sung by AR Rahman to the lyrics of Javed Akhtar will make you miss your motherland if you are away from it for an extended period.

Tere Bina (Guru)

This 2007 romantic track sung by AR Rahman, Chinmaye, Murtuza Khan & Qadir Khan to the lyrics written by Gulzar will pull your heartstrings. If you miss your lover or want to enjoy some good classical tunes, have this on your playlist always.

Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire)

Released back in 2008, this AR Rahman composition was sung by Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh, Tanvi, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Vijay Prakash and had lyrics by Gulzar and Tanvi. The 3-minute long track is sure to make you hit the dance floor and celebrate your most recent accomplished full on!

Khwaja Mera Khwaja (Jodha Abhar)

This Sufi song from the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is one of the best in its genre. The track sung and composed by AR Rahman to the lyrics by Kashif will give peace to your anxious soul and will fill you with the feeling of reverence.

Kun Faya Kun (Rockstar)

Sung by Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, AR Rahman to the words penned by Irshaad Kamil, this 2011 track featuring Ranbir Kapoor can be played when you want to spend some quality time with yourself. You can also play while on a trip with friends or if you are nursing a sad, broken heart.

Maahi Ve (Highway)

From the 2014 Randeep Hooda-Alia Bhatt starrer, this track was created and sung by AR Rahman to the words written by Irshad Kamil. It is a must-have on your travel playlist and even if you are a little sad and want to self meditate.

Dil Bechara (Dil Bechara)

Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, this 2020 peppy track was sung and composed by AR Rahman. The beats will automatically make you start swaying while it’s lyrics (by Amitabh Bhattacharya) can nurse your heart if you were ditched or have for always been just ‘best friends’ with your crush.

Happy Birthday AR Rahman sir.

Must Read: When Dileep Kumar Was Changed To AR Rahman In Roja’s Credits On A Request Of The Musician’s Mom

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube