Last week, we witnessed heartbreaking news in the form of Surekha Sikri’s demise. The veteran had been one of the most respected actors in the industry and everyone expressed their grief on her death. Now, Pankaj Tripathi has opened up on Surekhaji’s demise and shares one sad story.

Advertisement

Not many of our viewers would be aware that Surekha Sikri actually auditioned to bag a role in Badhaai Ho. Speaking of the same, Pankaj has expressed that it’s really sad to see how veterans like her had to audition.

Advertisement

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Pankaj Tripathi said, “I believe she had to audition for her last role in Badhaai Ho. To hear this was heart-breaking. Imagine a stalwart like Surekhaji having to audition like a newcomer. And yet she did it like a thorough professional. I salute her passion.”

Pankaj Tripathi further shared why he didn’t mourn Surekhaji’s loss on social media. “When Surekhaji died I didn’t put my sorrow on social media. Aaj kal toh agar aap apne jazbaat ko social media pe nahin daalte toh unka koi matlab hi nahin (nowadays if you don’t put your emotions on social media they don’t mean anything). But I didn’t want my feelings for Surekhaji to be put on display. I don’t need that kind of legitimacy,” he wrote.

The Mirzapur actor even recalled his time with Surekha Sikri in NSD (National School Of Drama) by quoting, “Her going meant a part of my life was gone. I attended the National School Of Drama where she was a legend by the time I came in. We spoke of her like some invisible myth. As though her greatness as an actor was part of acting mythology.”

Must Read: Yayy! Neha Dhupia Announces Her Second Pregnancy Along With Husband Angad Bedi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube