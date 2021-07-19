Saif Ali Khan is one of the most brutally honest actors in the Bollywood industry. He has a no-filter mouth and says things as it is. Once during an interview, the Tandav actor revealed that he thought of selling his 4-year-old son Taimur to the B-town producers and the idea was rejected by his wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

For the unversed, the 4-year-old little Timmy enjoys a huge fanbase and is often papped by the paparazzi.

Given his massive popularity, Saif Ali Khan once revealed in a conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan in 2018, that a few B-town producers suggested Taimur’s name for the promotion of his films. And although Saif was pretty okay selling his son to the producers, mother Kareena Kapoor Khan snapped the idea.

Saif Ali Khan revealed, “Every producer I am working with has half-jokingly said, ‘Haha can we put him?’ With white in his hair (he sports salt and pepper hair in Baazaar). With Kaalakaandi, they wanted to put rubber bands. In Hunter, they want to put that Naga Sadhu wig on this poor guy.”

Saif Ali Khan further added, “My wife says, ‘Don’t be so cheap. You can’t sell your son (Taimur)’. I am like, ‘Why not? Let’s sell him’. Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet. I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything… at a very reasonable price…it’s not reasonable, it’s quite expensive actually. And, I won’t give him the money also. I’ll give him some cash for his education, I am already giving it to him. And I’ll spend the rest,” adding he would spend the money on their Switzerland vacations.

Haha, that’s really wise of Saif!

What are your thoughts on Saif Ali Khan selling son Taimur to promote his films in Bollywood? Tell us in the comments below.

