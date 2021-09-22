Advertisement

Mallika Sherawat is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood. She made her debut with Khwahish and soon she became synonymous with kissing scenes and lovemaking scenes. She pushed the envelope in Bollywood at a time when such scenes weren’t considered acceptable.

For the unversed, the actress invited the wrath of the moral police for her bold content. Her 17 smooches in her first movie or her bold scenes in films like Emraan Hashmi starrer Murder made headlines at that time. Now the actress speaks about how she has been targetted by moral police but not her male co-stars like Emraan Hashmi or Rahul Bose.

Talking about it with Bollywood Life, Mallika Sherawat said, “That’s what the patriarchal system is. It’s always the women who are always targetted, not the men. Not only in India, but that’s all over the world. Men walk away with everything, they can get away with everything, it’s like they (those who target) blame the woman for everything. I don’t know why, but more so in India, I feel. I also think the society wasn’t evolved, people would think differently. Plus, the media didn’t support such scenes (bold scenes) earlier, a certain section of the media. But now, the media is very, very supportive, especially toward women, and even the society has evolved. Actresses now are doing frontal nudity and it’s accepted, it’s considered very artistic.”

Previously, the actress also spoke about not being cast in the sequel of her film Welcome. She starred alongside, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in the 2007 film.

Mallika Sherawat said to Pinkvilla, “Welcome ka sequel banega toh director apni girlfriend ko hi dalega na usmein. Welcome 2 bana toh usmein apni girlfriend ko daal diya batao, ab main kya karun (If a sequel of Welcome is made, then the director will only cast his girlfriend. When Welcome 2 was made, he cast his girlfriend in the film. What do I do now)?”

However, she refused to take names and said, “But this is true. When they make a sequel they cast their girlfriend, the hero casts his girlfriend, what do I do then? I don’t have any boyfriend in Bollywood, I have never been with any actor, director or producer. With me like this is my work, if you think I am worthy of your project I would love to be a part of it. But if a director or a producer or an actor – if they want to cast their girlfriends then it’s their choice. What should I do? That is the only reason I lost out (on Welcome Back)”

