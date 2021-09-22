Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has to be one of the last superstars to enter into digital platforms, although he hasn’t confirmed any OTT projects yet his Disney+ Hotstar ads have been creating a lot of buzz lately. The streaming giant shared yet another ad featuring King Khan and this time he looks super annoyed with them.

In the 3rd ad, SRK is still on his balcony waving at his fans accompanied by a personal assistant, played by Rajesh Jais. The Raees actor asks his PA if he receive any call from the streaming platform, PA sadly says that he didn’t receive any calls nor are they picking up calls as he asserts that the team might be busy promoting and releasing new content like IPL, films or series.

Coincidentally he actually gets a message from Disney+ Hotstar, a curious Shah Rukh Khan asks his assistant, what are they offering, “movie or show,” as he reads the message turns out it’s just a regular promotional message for the subscription of their service. Looking at him in disgust, the actor smacks his phone from the balcony.

In a previous video, while talking to his PA, the Zero actor suggests ideas for his digital debut and he recommends crime-drama, horror-comedy and college romance, however, the PA tells him all the genres have already been taken by Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan, adding to that he says, college romances is old fashioned and no one watches it now.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, his fans are super excited for his digital debut as all the big stars are already creating buzz in various OTT platforms.

A fan wrote, “Ab wait nhi hota SRK sir ab toh announcement krdo yr,” while another wrote, “Bhai sidhe sidhe batao na kya hai 😏 aisa karke dimag mat khao”

“Bata hi do ki kya aane vala hai??,”another curious fan wrote.

Meanwhile, the Badshah of Bollywood is currently signing major projects like and he’s currently shooting for YRF’s much awaited Pathan, in the film Salman Khan is rumored to make a guest appearance, he’s also shooting for Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller, the film includes massive star cast like Nayanthara, Priyamani, Rana Daggubati, Sanya Malhotra and many more.

Shah Rukh Khan recently joined hands with Rajkumar Hirani for his upcoming film based on the illegal immigration system, ‘Donkey Flight.’

