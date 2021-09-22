Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show’s uncensored footage of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s episode has been released a while ago. The duo came to promote their recently released film, Shershaah and amid the conversation, host Kapil asked about the kiss in the film and reacting to the same, Sid gave a savage answer and left everyone in splits.

Sid and Kiara are rumoured to be dating each other but neither of them has accepted it yet publicly.

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma asks Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani about their kissing scene in Shershaah with a kissing gesture and said, “Yeh waise story mein likha tha ya aapki creative input thi (Was it a part of the script or was it your creative input)?”

Replying to Kapil Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra said that 90% of whatever is shown in the film is based on Vikram Batra’s life. Kapil quips and adds, “Woh baaki ke 10% ki baat kar raha hoon main (I am asking about the other 10%),” and everyone bursts into laughter.

Replying to the host, Sid said, “Nahi, nahi, woh bhi sab humne kirdaar ke liye… Karna pada, bohot mushkil se, forced… Zabardasti karna pada (No, no, we did everything for the characters. We had to do it with great difficulty, we were forced).”

Take a look at the video here:

That’s one fun conversation to watch. Especially Kapil Sharma’s banter with Archana Puran Singh. Haha!

Meanwhile, the episode aired earlier this month and fans really enjoyed the off-screen chemistry between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be dating and went on the Maldives trip together and fans couldn’t stop gushing about it on social media.

What are your thoughts on their kissing scene from Shershaah? Tell us in the comments below.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Is The Winner As His Wife Neha Swami Bijlani Confirms It With Pics, Excited Fans Congratulate Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube