Saumya Tandon has left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, but her fans still address her as Anita bhabi on social media. Forget fans, even her co-actors are badly missing her. We saw one such instance recently when Yogesh Tripathi reacted to Saumya’s stunning picture.

If you follow Saumya on Instagram, you would be aware of the dreamy pictures she shares. Her profile is a treat for her fans. Recently, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress shared one picture, in which she wears a pink blazer and paired it up with a black bra. She kept her hair open, looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Saumya Tandon’s stunning pink look even left her co-actor Yogesh Tripathi mesmerised. Yogesh plays Daroga Happu Singh in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, who has a huge crush on Anita (earlier played by Saumya) and calls her ‘gori mem’. His reaction to Saumya’s post is proof of how much he misses her in the show. He wrote, “(claps, fire and face with heart-shaped eyes emojis) jay ho gori maam ki.”

Many users commented on Yogesh Tripathi’s funny reaction. One user wrote, “are daroga ji yaha bhi??” Another user wrote, “arree dada ….tumahi yr happu singh kamaal katte ho.”

Meanwhile, Saumya Tandon quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai in the later part of 2020. She left when her character of Anita Mishra was at its peak.

Even after leaving the show several months before, she is yet to sign any project and is in no hurry of work. “I don’t want to take up anything at this point of my life, which I am not very convinced about. There was something I had liked, but it kept getting delayed unfortunately because of the times we are in,” Saumya said while talking to Hindustan Times.

