Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani Lift The Trophy! Fans Flood Social Media With Celebratory Tweets
Arjun Bijlani Has Won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11! Wifey Neha Swami Bijlani, Fans Are Happy & Proud(Pic Credit: Instagram/arjunbijlani)

Advertisement

After thrilling weeks of energy-packed performances, Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to air its grand finale on September 25 and September 26. After battling it out for weeks on end in Cape Town, the Top 5 battling it for the trophy are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. And, as per reports coming in now, Arjun has taken home the trophy with Divyanka Tripathi becoming the first runners up.

Even though we have to wait for the weekend to see the finals, Arjun’s wife took to social media and shared some pictures and videos on her story from the post-win celebration. Bijlani fans have been thrilled to hear this news and have flooded social media with congratulatory comments. Check them out!

A while ago, Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures and videos from a recently held party. In these, we see Arjun posing with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy while getting clicked with his friends. Neha even shared how proud she is of her hubby by posting, “I’m soooooo proud of you my jaan… I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani”

Advertisement

Even before Neha Swami Bijlani shared these pics on her social media, Arjun Bijlani fans have been celebrating his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 win. They have already taken social media by storm and poured in congratulatory messages with one tweet reading, “Today in the evening I literally prayed to Bhagwan ji to please make him win the show. He has gone through a lot of things and suffered a lot. He wanted to win this show for his son! And he did!” Another fan tweeted, “Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani so so happy for u n us, u really made us proud in each n every stunt .. can’t wait to see finale stunt , can’t tell in words how happy I m #ArjunBijlani #kkk11finale #KKK11

Other Arjun Bijlani fans wrote, “My winner is so happily enjoying *Touchwood Nazar na lage* and dil se Thanku to everyone who joined his victory party.. Who all are genuinely happy for him.. This is sooo Special❤ Ps: Neha is looking so pretty and Ayaan is a Cutie.” Another wrote, “Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani!!! PROUD OF YOU!! you’re the most deserving winner.”

Congratulations, Arjun Bijlani. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale airs this weekend.

Must Read: Kamya Panjabi Blasts At Bigg Boss Marathi 3’s Sneha Wagh For Faking ‘Torture Stories’ Of Her Second Marriage: “I Can Get The Facts Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out