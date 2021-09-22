Advertisement

After thrilling weeks of energy-packed performances, Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to air its grand finale on September 25 and September 26. After battling it out for weeks on end in Cape Town, the Top 5 battling it for the trophy are Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. And, as per reports coming in now, Arjun has taken home the trophy with Divyanka Tripathi becoming the first runners up.

Even though we have to wait for the weekend to see the finals, Arjun’s wife took to social media and shared some pictures and videos on her story from the post-win celebration. Bijlani fans have been thrilled to hear this news and have flooded social media with congratulatory comments. Check them out!

A while ago, Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha Swami Bijlani took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures and videos from a recently held party. In these, we see Arjun posing with the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy while getting clicked with his friends. Neha even shared how proud she is of her hubby by posting, “I’m soooooo proud of you my jaan… I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani”

Even before Neha Swami Bijlani shared these pics on her social media, Arjun Bijlani fans have been celebrating his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 win. They have already taken social media by storm and poured in congratulatory messages with one tweet reading, “Today in the evening I literally prayed to Bhagwan ji to please make him win the show. He has gone through a lot of things and suffered a lot. He wanted to win this show for his son! And he did!” Another fan tweeted, “Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani so so happy for u n us, u really made us proud in each n every stunt .. can’t wait to see finale stunt , can’t tell in words how happy I m #ArjunBijlani #kkk11finale #KKK11”

Today in the evening I literally prayed to Bhagwan ji to please make him win the show. He has gone through a lot of things and suffered a lot. He wanted to win this show for his son! And he did! 🥺❤️#ArjunBijlani #KKK11 #kkk11finale pic.twitter.com/aagNsjt2kF — RIYA ROYEZADA (@Ranjhandheer_) September 21, 2021

Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani so so happy for u n us, u really made us proud in each n every stunt .. can’t wait to see finale stunt , can’t tell in words how happy I m #ArjunBijlani #kkk11finale #KKK11 pic.twitter.com/jifepDLOIf — ArjunBijlaniFC (@ArjunBijlaniFC) September 21, 2021

Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani for winning it ♥️

Lots of love from #Nikkians .. feeling soo happy for youu 💕

Success is there on your way

Go for it 💗 #KhatronKeKhiladi11

Heyy #Arjuners it's Party time 🎉 let's njoy it #KKK11 #NikkiTamboli #ArjunBijlani @nikkitamboli pic.twitter.com/SulVrnAvO0 — Nikki Tamboli Fam (@FamNikki) September 22, 2021

Other Arjun Bijlani fans wrote, “My winner is so happily enjoying *Touchwood Nazar na lage* and dil se Thanku to everyone who joined his victory party.. Who all are genuinely happy for him.. This is sooo Special❤ Ps: Neha is looking so pretty and Ayaan is a Cutie.” Another wrote, “Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani!!! PROUD OF YOU!! you’re the most deserving winner.”

My winner is so happily enjoying *Touchwood Nazar na lage* and dil se Thanku to everyone who joined his victory party.. Who all are genuinely happy for him.. This is sooo Special❤🧿

Ps: Neha is looking so pretty and Ayaan is a Cutie. #ArjunBijlani | #KKK11 | @Thearjunbijlani pic.twitter.com/H5ISx2khDB — Տɦɾєყα Տɦαɾмα ♡ (@Shreya_arjuner) September 22, 2021

Ayaan be like: My superhero won.

Neha be like: My baby won

Arjun be like: I WON BECAUSE OF ALL THE LOVE EVERYONE SHOWERED ON ME.🥺❤️#ArjunBijlani pic.twitter.com/PFxlccAAdz — ❥ Eva (@arjuner4ever) September 22, 2021

Just look at the no. of awards and trophies he has *Touchwood* Wondering where's the #KKK11 Sher trophy gonna get the place🤔 Ghar chota pad raha for new acheivments. Time to get in your new house soon pls🧿🤞#ArjunBijlani | @Thearjunbijlani pic.twitter.com/ltAX7mrca1 — Տɦɾєყα Տɦαɾмα ♡ (@Shreya_arjuner) September 22, 2021

Congratulations, Arjun Bijlani. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale airs this weekend.

