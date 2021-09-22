Advertisement

Kamya Panjabi is one celebrity who is pretty active on social media and tweets a lot in regards to what’s currently happening. She recently took to the microblogging platform and called out actress Sneha Wagh for claiming she was tortured during both her failed marriage.

While at it, she also reacted to a netizen’s tweet asking, “the way you’re attacking her, I thought your husband is her ex-husband.” Read on to know what she said.

Sharing a post featuring Sneha Wagh’s claims of her failed marriages and being tortured during the second one, Kamya Panjabi tweeted, “Bull freaking sh*t u wanted 2 get into biggboss, good, u did but why play a victim card? Don’t knw abt ur 1st marriage but 2nd u dare not make these stories jus 4 da sake of da game! I can get the facts out u know it very well! Goodluck! Don’t play it dirty @the_sneha #BiggBossMarathi”

Bull freaking shit u wanted 2 get into biggboss,good,u did but why play a victim card?Don’t knw abt ur 1st marriage but 2nd u dare not make these stories jus 4 da sake of da game! I can get the facts out u know it very well!Goodluck!Don’t play it dirty @the_sneha #BiggBossMarathi pic.twitter.com/w9qfnUbXlq — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) September 20, 2021

Replying to Kamya Panjabi’s tweet, Sneha Wagh’s 2nd husband, Anurag Solanki, tweeted, “Thank u kamya!I m so shocked people can stoop 2 such a level 4a game show. I don’t wish 2 say anything except one request whenever u come out @the_sneha I would like u 2 show me n the world the proof of me torturing you even onceFolded hands #BiggBossMarathi P.S I m the 2nd husband.”

Thank u kamya!I m so shocked people can stoop 2 such a level 4a game show. I don’t wish 2 say anything except one request whenever u come out @the_sneha I would like u 2 show me n the world the proof of me torturing you even once🙏 #BiggBossMarathi

P.S I m the 2nd husband. https://t.co/uwzCUtFf4h — Anurag solanki (@anurag2202) September 21, 2021

Answering a netizen saying, “The way you’re attacking her, I thought your husband is her ex-husband,” Kamya Panjabi said, “Maam I was relaxed only till date, never said a word but she gave an interview b4 entering da hou n da 2nd husband she is talking abt is like my family! U expect me to keep my mouth shut knowing da truth? His family is so troubled aft Sneha’s statement! I will take a stand 4 my frnd!”

Kamya Panjabi added, “And yes if my husband would hav been her exhusband I would have made sure that a defamation case is filed against her for maligning his image! For everyone who knows nothing about this shud kindly stay away n wait till the time she comes out n clarifies this interview she gave!”

For those who do not know, Sneha Wagh has been married twice. The Jyoti actress was was first married to Avishkar Darvhekar when she was 19. After allegedly facing domestic violence in the marriage, she divorced Avishkar, who is currently also part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. In 2015, Sneha married interior designer Anurag Solanki but it lasted eight months. Since then, they have been living separately, but are not legally separated.

