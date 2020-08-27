Actress Sneha Wagh believes that before fighting gender bias, people need to treat everyone equally.

“I support equality in general. In our Indian culture, women’s equality is given more importance. This, I feel, is mainly due to the fact that women have been suppressed for all these years and that’s predominantly why ‘women’s equality’ is a major issue. In our country, we generally consider women as the weaker sex. It’s a male chauvinistic world around us. At one point we talk about ‘devi’ the goddess, but when it comes to women’s equality, the perception is that women are the weaker gender,” Sneha said on Women’s Equality Day, observed annually on August 26.

Sneha has always supported women’s empowerment. She says she tries promoting the empowerment of women through her roles.

“I am proud of the roles I have played on-screen right from the first and probably the most well-known — Jyoti. The show and my role portrayed the struggles women face in their life,” she said.

“I believe and I am humbled that I am inspiring many women with my on-screen characters. Belonging to the entertainment industry, we have the opportunity and responsibility to set an example for society and television industry holds a very important part in it. When I am stepping in those shoes, I feel grateful that in some form or the other I can be a role model to women or the young generation. My upbringing along with the learnings that I receive when I play such strong roles gives me the strength to stand for myself too,” she added.

According to her, people first need to start to learn how to treat humans equally.

“When we start living and imbibing this thought, equality and kindness will automatically fall in place. We must possess empathy and sympathy for our fellow humans, and start treating each other with respect. I think, feel and believe that if these two aspects are followed sincerely most of the problems will be resolved,” Sneha said.

“Jyoti” is currently re-airing on Dangal channel.

