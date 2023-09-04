Actress Aastha Sharma, who is currently playing the lead in the show ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, said watching her co-star Sneha Wagh enact a scene, is like getting a front-row seat to a masterclass in acting.

Aastha is playing the role of Neerja in the show, which is a captivating family drama that shows the lengths Protima (played by Sneha Wagh), a mother will go to secure her daughter, Neerja’s (younger Neerja played by Myra Vaikul) future, while residing in Kolkata’s infamous red-light district, Sonagachi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As she comes of age, sparks of love fly between Neerja (played by Aastha Sharma) and Abeer Bagchi (played by Rajveer Singh), a scion of a reputed family.

Talking about her on-screen mother Sneha, Aastha said: “While working on the set of Neerja I discovered a mentor in my co-actor and on-screen mom, Sneha Wagh aka Protima. Watching her enact a scene is like getting a front-row seat to a masterclass in acting.”

Neerja airs on ColorsTV.

Must Read: Raveena Tandon & Farah Khan Turn Special Guests For India’s Best Dancer 3 & India’s Got Talent 10 Respectively

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News