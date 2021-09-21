Advertisement

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making the headlines owing to actors Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi quitting the show. With stars exiting the much-loved show, the introduction of a new story with new characters is inevitable. In the midst of this, news that actress Digangana Suryavanshi has been approached for YRKKH started doing the rounds.

In a recent conversation, the actress has now addressed the rumors about whether or not she’s a part of the show. She also spoke about wanting to focus more on films and digital shows as compared to TV drama and more. Read on.

Denying reports of being approached to star in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Digangana Suryavanshi told ETimes TV, “I am being offered many TV roles, but right now I have completely shifted my focus towards films. So any news around me entering a daily soap isn’t true at all. All my dates are completely blocked. I am shooting back to back for 4 different films and OTT projects. I am happy to explore the digital medium.”

On being asked the reason why she quit TV, Digangana Suryavanshi stated that it was her conscious decision. Stating that TV shows take up every single day, the actress added, “It is a conscious decision to not do television as I can’t keep up with a daily show commitment. Daily soaps require an investment of every single day.”

Working since age 7, Digangana Suryavanshi was part of the reality show Bigg Boss when she was 18. Talking about exploring the world of films posts the show, she adds, “I was 18 when I did Bigg Boss. Uske baad I wanted to explore and see how films turn out for me. I feel I have given a good part of my life to television that too at a very young age. Of course, I still love TV and I wouldn’t have been where I am today if not for television.”

