You Season 3 trailer is out, and the story keeps on getting creepier and creepier. We were left with thinking that Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, might change, considering a new chapter has started in his life. But as seen from the trailer, nothing of that sort happened. Joe becomes a husband and even a father to a son, but even that does not stop him from obsessing over a new woman.

The new season of the Netflix original will see Badgley and Victoria Pedretti return. Fans will also see several new faces such as Shalita Grant, Shalita Grant, Michaela McManus and Michaela McManus.

The story of You Season 3 takes place around the suburbs, which is the perfect place for any couple with a newborn, but not for Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. As it appears from the trailer that the couple starts to feel suffocated and get back to their old ways. Even though assumptions of the couple stalking someone together could have been a possibility, the trailer shows Joe obsessed over a new woman.

You can watch the trailer here:

Captioned with, “They’re just the nice, normal neighbours next door,” Netflix announced that the third season of You will return on October 15.

The trailer also reveals that Penn and Victoria’s characters will eventually work on their relationship as they will go to couple’s therapy. Shalita, who is playing the role of Sherry, is a “Mom-fluencer” who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle,” as revealed by the streaming giant last year. Meanwhile, Travis VanWinkle will play the role of a wealthy man named Cary who invites Joe into his inner circle.

You Season 3 brings back a new plot to the thrilling series that has captivated the fans till now. The trailer looks promising and now all we can do is wait for the release of the show. Share your thoughts with us!

