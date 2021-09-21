Advertisement

The fans of the popular show Sex And The City are ecstatic as the host channel has revealed a glimpse of what the much-awaited reboot of the show is going to offer.

As part of a promotional video of the upcoming shows on HBO Max, a clip from ‘And Just Like That’, the name of the reboot show, was released on its official Twitter handle on Monday.

It shows actress Sarah Jessica Parker’s character ‘Carrie’ with longtime friends ‘Miranda’ (Cynthia Nixon) and ‘Charlotte’ (Kristin Davis).

In another giveaway, a small clip as part of the promo also showed the character ‘Mr Big’, played by Chris Noth, and ‘Carrie’ sharing a romantic kiss while cooking in the kitchen together.

**whispers** this is the place. pic.twitter.com/nTDZ8bsN8n — HBO Max (@hbomax) September 20, 2021

Meanwhile, actor Chris Noth will not reprise his popular role of Mr Big in the Sex And The City reboot.

Noth’s John James ‘Mr. Big’ Preston has been a recurring character over the seasons, as the love interest of Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw, but the actor will not join the rest of the cast due to unknown reason, according to Page Six.

HBO Max also announced a series of other shows in the same promotional video.

Sex And The City reboot is currently one of the most-awaited series. The show was a ratings-topper during its hit run of six seasons before going on a break.

