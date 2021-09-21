Advertisement

WWE legend Ric Flair is making headlines over the last few days, due to all bad reasons. The 16-time world champion has been facing the wrath from all corners for his alleged s*xual assault on air hostess, as shown in Dark Side Of The Ring.

On 16th September, The Plane Ride From Hell (episode 8 of season 3) premiered, and ever since, Flair‘s old infamous stories started haunting him like never before. In the show, one air hostess accused Flair of spinning his pen*s in front of her. The incident is said to have taken place in May 2002, when the WWE team was returning back to the USA after a European tour.

Advertisement

This infamous story is already known to many but Dark Side Of The Ring has just taken to some more people. Its effects are also seen in his upcoming professional commitments. As the matter is just getting bigger and bigger with each passing day, Ric Flair has finally released a statement.

The statement reads: “To clarify, the “helicopter” as it was called, is accurate. I wish I could blame it on youth, but it was a case of drinking too much and being inappropriate and I apologize for that (and have countless times over the years).

I made some bad decisions during dark periods in my life, and it is something I’ve spent a significant part of years I was given by the doctors in 2017 trying to make right.

I condemn s*xual assault in any way, shape or form. I could (and have) written books (as have others) that have covered my transgressions. I’ve made some terrible decisions, but I’ve never forced myself on anyone in any way. Period.”

Ric Flair was supposed to debut on AEW, but as of now, his plans are put on the backburner.

Must Read: Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan Was In Tears Reading GOTG Volume 3 & Hints At Exploring Nebula Post Thanos

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube