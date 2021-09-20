Advertisement

With a large number of Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and films releasing in the coming months, it’s really hard to keep up with the updates about the latest developments of all the projects. Recently, the Guardians of the Galaxy cast got together for the table read of Vol. 3 and Karen Gillan who plays the character of Nebula says that everyone was drowned in tears. Does that mean the final Guardians film will be a tearjerker? Let’s find out.

However, it really seems odd to hear Thanos’ daughter in tears after knowing what her capabilities are and how much she can destroy. The actress will be seen after the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame and her reaction to James Gunn’s screenplay appear really emotional.

Gunn is known to create violence and humor, but actors crying after reading his script feel different yet exciting. Recently, Karen Gillan during a conversation with Yahoo said, “We read it in the same room together, and then looked at each other and we were in floods of tears… so emotional. You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level. I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

Meanwhile, James Gunn had a funny response to Karen Gillan’s claim, retweeting the news, the director wrote, “I hope it’s not because they thought they had too few lines because honestly their roles are both pretty huge and it seems greedy,” adding to that, he wrote, “Or maybe they just got paper cuts.”

The Suicide Squad director previously hinted that a major character might die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, well, we can expect that as the film will wrap up Guardian’s story from MCU, what will be their future will only be determined once the film releases or Gunn teases something else.

Meanwhile, the film is currently in the pre-production stage and by the year’s end, the film will go on floors.

Before part 3, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be available for MCU fans and the makers have confirmed, the Disney Plus series will have a major effect on future Marvel projects.

