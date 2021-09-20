Advertisement

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt went on a grocery run together and looked as stunning as ever. Jolie is one of those celebrities who knows how to dress for any occasion, be it as simple as buying groceries. The actress has given several red carpet outfit hits, which have become an inspiration for all fashion enthusiasts.

Jolie was married to the Hollywood hunk, Brad Pitt, and together they have six kids, Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara. The couple got divorced soon after their wedding, which led to a nasty divorce and a long custody case that is still going on.

Recently, Angelina Jolie was spotted looking stylish with Zahara, as they both went on a mother-daughter outing at a grocery store. The actress opted for neutral tones once again, as she wrapped herself in a camel-coloured wool coat and a low, nude coloured leather pump. She let her locks set loose while covering her face with a black face mask.

Check out the photos:

NEW 📸 | angelina jolie and daughter Zahara spotted out recently Shopping at Erewhon Market in West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/caPkp3eEnF — Angelina jolie content (@humansrightpunk) September 19, 2021

Angelina Jolie was accompanied by her equally stylish daughter Zahara, who rocked a long red, cotton dress and sneakers. The two happily shopped for groceries at an organic food store Erewhon in Los Angeles. The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress was seen pushing her own cart, which was filled with an array of snacks and goodies.

Meanwhile, Jolie also opened up about her future with the MCU franchise. For those unaware, Angelina made her Marvel debut this year by appearing as Thena in the Eternals. It is directed by the talented Chloé Zhao and also stars Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, and Kumail Nanjiani.

While asking about her future with the franchise, according to WeGotThisCovered, Angelina Jolie said, “I don’t think I can say that. Good try, though. [Chloé Zhao] developed them that way, or we’d been cast with that in mind, and then it developed further. And we felt very much who we were playing. It was much more emotional and personal than I certainly had anticipated coming in.”

