While the DCEU lineup is long and illustrious, the most headlines right now are about Peacemaker led by John Cena. The series helmed by James Gunn is one of the most anticipated shows at DC and fans have been waiting for the same. While the director has been going around talking about the show at length, he has taken the moment to showcase the world of his newest character.

Saturday night saw the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and the who’s who of Hollywood walked down the red carpet. While many took home the trophy, the event also happened to be a showcase of many things first. And one if it was also the first footage of John Cena’s Peacemaker. Internet right now is having a tough time controlling their anticipation and below is all you need to know about the same.

The trailer was a part of a special video that showed the lineup for streamers going ahead. With Peacemaker, the trailer also included footage from the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That… Plus fresh looks at the upcoming seasons of returning shows Euphoria, Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm, along with a new look at Mindy Kaling’s upcoming teen comedy series, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Meanwhile, in the past, James Gunn talking about the series to Variety said, “Well, through the story, you learn where Peacemaker came from. There’s a moment in the movie where Bloodsport talks about his father and what his father was like, and you cut to a shot of Peacemaker, and Peacemaker nods. That’s the seed of the entire Peacemaker series.”

James Gunn added, “So we get to see Peacemaker with his father, who’s played by Robert Patrick, where he came from, what he’s done, what that means to him, and where he’s going after all of this. Because he’s not an evil person, he’s just a bad guy. He seems sort of irredeemable in the film. But I think that there’s more to him. We didn’t get a chance to know him [in The Suicide Squad] in the way we get to know some of the other characters. And so, that’s what the whole show is about. I needed eight episodes to do it, at least.”

