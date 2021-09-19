Advertisement

The next big thing to be coming out in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Chloé Zhao’s Marvel debut pad, Eternals. Starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kit Harington in the lead, the movie has a lot riding on its able back and also has many questions that it needs to answer. But the topmost is of course, what the team will be doing in the future now as the Avengers have all gone into different directions and the new mighty heroes are still in the making.

Last month we saw the trailer of Eternals making its way to the internet. While it managed to build the maximum intrigue and also addressed their absence during the events of Endgame, it was Richard Madden who caught the attention. Madden is playing Ikaris and if you observe the trailer, at one point he says that he is willing to be the new leader of the Avengers.

Now that Iron Man is not active in the universe, his joke can turn out to be true. The Game Of Thrones alumni is now opening up about the same. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Richard Madden has to say.

“I don’t know,” Madden replied when asked if Ikaris would be up to leading the famous team of heroes as per Comicbook report. “I know that he’s a good leader and a good soldier. If those are two traits that you need to lead the Avengers, then he has them. But I wouldn’t be able to predict that.”

“That’s why I was drawn to him. I don’t see him as a superhero I’ve seen before,” Eternals fame Richard Madden explained. “I see him as a man first, and quite a complicated character, before a superhero. You know, superheroes have laser eyes. Superheroes can fly. So, there’s lots of parallels. But as a character, I’ve not seen anyone like him before.”

Richard Madden continued, “The concept of these characters, and how deep Chloé [Zhao] wanted to go with these people who have been alive for so long and have experienced so many different things. So that’s what really intrigued me – how these people interact with each other, and also the rest of the world when they’ve seen everything and done everything. That was kind of fascinating.”

Eternals hits the big screens on November 5 this year.

