American fantasy drama Game of Thrones, based on George RR Martin’s novella, has become a global phenomenon. The show has record-breaking award nominations, viewer count, and runtimes. However, did you know how much the stars earned by the end of the eighth seasons? Scroll down to know.

The fantasy drama began in April 2011. The first episode garnered around 2.5 million viewers with an average of 9.3 million for each episode of season one. By the time the show hit season 7, the number had reached around 30 million viewers. Now that season eight also ended in 2019, fans of the show still talk about the characters and the plotline. It is safe to say that if you have not watched Game of Thrones yet then you must be some sort of social pariah.

While everyone was focused on which Game of Thrones character will sit on the throne, many had no clue what these high-paid celebs will be taking to the bank. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the American fantasy drama’s five leading characters Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) were believed to be drawing a salary of $1.2 million per episode for Season 8.

This also means that GoT stars could be raking a hefty paycheque of around $7.2 million for a season of only six episodes. Back in 2017, Variety reported that the leading characters earned about $500,000 to $600,000 per episode of season 7.

Moreover, there were even speculations that the Game of Thrones stars could be making even more than $1.2 million per episode. British outlet The Express report claims that the five main actors could make up to $2.5 million per episode, including the bonus due to syndication and re-runs.

That’s a hell of a lot of money!

So what do you think about GoT stars earning such hefty paycheque? Let us know in the comments.

