There is no doubt that No Time To Die is one of the most anticipated films across the globe and the excitement has hit the ceiling. There are too many reasons from the fact that it’s been 6 years since the last Bond flick to the film being delayed for 18 months due to the Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. But the biggest of all is of course this being Daniel Craig’s last James Bond outing as he bids a farewell to the character that has become his identity over years.

Daniel first became James Bond in the 007 sagas in 2006’s Casino Royale. The actor soon became one of the most sought-after Hollywood actors and the last we know he was charging some $100 Million for his next project. But there is no way he won’t be emotional while leaving the pad that gave him the elevation.

Now as per a viral video that is from the last day on set, Craig can be seen fighting tears and spilling his heart out. Read on to know everything you should about the same and also what Daniel Craig exactly has to say.

In the video where the No Time To Die crew is seen standing around Daniel Craig, the actor can be seen addressing them all as tears waiting to spill from his eyes. He says he loved every single second of being on the sets of the Bond movies. He calls working with the team the greatest honors of his life.

“I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those… whatever,” Daniel Craig said, “but I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve got up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that’s been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Starring Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Christoph Waltz alongside Daniel Craig, No Time To Die finally hits theaters on October 6th in the US, following its debut in UK cinemas on September 30th.

