Advertisement

There is only one word that can explain the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe aptly and it is unstoppable. The studio is roping in the biggest of the names and bringing in newer characters to life to take the universe ahead. One of the most sought-after stars to be making her MCU debut this year is Angelina Jolie and there are no two ways that the world is awaiting the release of Eternals that has too much riding on its able back.

Angelina plays Thena in the Eternals that takes the storyline some thousand years before the events of the Endgame. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the movie that also stars Salma Hayek, Kit Harrington, and Kumail Nanjiani, is one of its kind and no one knows what the future holds for this franchise.

Advertisement

Now, Jolie is talking about the same and has amazing things to say about her director and the movie. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a, We Got This Covered report, Angelina Jolie who is making her Marvel debut, when asked about her future in the MCU says she can’t say that. She calls working in Eternals, much more emotional and personal than she anticipated. “I don’t think I can say that. Good try, though. [Chloé Zhao] developed them that way, or we’d been cast with that in mind, and then it developed further. And we felt very much who we were playing. It was much more emotional and personal than I certainly had anticipated coming in.”

Meanwhile, it was recently when Marvel President Kevin Feige has revealed that the studio will no longer hold actors on contracts for multiple films. The deals will be done on the basis of a film. But that doesn’t mean he won’t revive stars that have the potential to bring in huge profits. Angelina Jolie’s Eternals hits the big screen on November 5.

Must Read: Octavia Spencer Apologises For Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Prenup Joke: “My Intention Was…

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube