WWE is trying every trick to pique the interest of its loyal fans and new viewers. The latest name pointed out by John Cena, might just help is grabbing more attention. As per Cena, he would love to see one former UFC star-MMA beast appearing inside the squared ring. Any guesses, whom he is talking about?

Before we reveal Cena’s favourite, let us share with you that MMA and WWE share a close bond. Ronda Rousey had been a UFC star before joining the pro-wrestling. Even Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar made their way to MMA after taking a gap from pro-wrestling.

Now, coming back to John Cena, the WWE legend wants to see Conor McGregor inside the ring. Conor has been a brutal fighter in UFC, where he created history by becoming the first to hold UFC Featherweight Championship and UFC Lightweight Championship simultaneously. Surely, his addition would be a blockbuster one for WWE, and let’s see what Cena has to said about him.

Talking on That Scene with Dan Patrick, John Cena said, “He (Conor McGregor) would be fantastic. He is what we do. What he does is a little less predictable. Our surprises are getting people to show up at random and trying to weave the choose-your-own-adventure to a different alley. His surprises are getting a few teeth knocked out or getting an operation. Not to say that doesn’t happen with us, mistakes happen with us. But in his profession, it’s not a mistake. It’s a certainty.”

“I hope because I want to see it. At my core, I’m a fan, and he’s interesting. He has a gravity about him. I want to see him perform,” Cena added further.

What are your thoughts? Share with us through comments.

