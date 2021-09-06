Advertisement

It isn’t a hidden fact that every person on Earth, has some fetishes, dos, don’ts and strict nos when it comes to s*x. It’s the 21st century and talking about it without any hesitation. Hollywood actors over years have many times spoken about it and many have even surprised fans by their revelations. One such star is Jennifer Lawrence who had made a reveal that we expect only from her and no one else.

Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence has forever been a wild soul when it comes to her interviews and public interactions. Always trust her to be one of the most candid stars in Hollywood. The actor was once talking about her relationships and s*x life. The actor revealed that she has made a point that she makes one thing sure before getting s*xually involved with someone and it’s important that everyone gets aware about the same. Read on to know everything.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Sun, Jennifer Lawrence revealed she does not have that much s*x as the world thinks. “I always talk like I want d*ck, but the truth is when I look back at my s*xual past it was always with boyfriends. I talk like I like it, but I don’t really do it,” she told The Sun.

“I am mostly also a germaphobe. I have made it this far without an STI. Dick is dangerous. If I was at the point where I could get an STI, doctors have already been involved. That is how much of a germaphobe I am,” she continued.

Jennifer Lawrence further spoke about her then-current s*x life and how it is just bare. “I am not in a relationship. I am making it clear that I have not had sex in a very long time,” she said, reaffirming that she doesn’t often sleep with people she isn’t dating. Back that time she has just broken up with director Darren Aronofsky and rumours had that she was seeing Brad Pitt.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: BTS: Jimin’s Chinese Fanbase Has Planned An Extravagant Gift For His Birthday That Will Literally Take The Celebration To The Sky

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube