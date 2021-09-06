Advertisement

Tom Hiddleston starrer series Loki that hit Disney Plus this year went on to be one of the most successful Marvel projects on the House of Mouse’s streaming platform. While the season 1 ended on a chaotic conclusion, the shadow of which looms on Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. But while all of that stays, the makers have already confirmed the second season of the show and we are waiting for the same.

In the finale episode where Sylvia has done her deed and everything that followed, Marvel-Disney took the moment to confirm that Loki will return for the streaming with Tom Hiddleston. But unlike other platforms that drop a new season almost every year, the House of Mouse seems to have a very different plan. Kevin Feige has now confirmed that cameras are not rolling on the show until 2023. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Advertisement

Loki season 2 is being shaped up but that doesn’t mean we are getting to witness it anytime soon. In his latest chat as per We Got This Covered, Kevin Feige has confirmed that he is not sure the about the start date, whether it falls in next year or the year after that. He also spoke about director Kate Herron moving for better things.

“It (Loki 2) is underway. We’re developing it as we speak. The hope is that much of the same team will return. Kate is going on to bigger and better things, so the director search will begin shortly, and I’m not being evasive. We have a start date. I’m not sure exactly where it falls between next year or the year after.”

Meanwhile, Kate Herron while announcing her exit in the past just after the last episode of Loki had aired, said, “I’m not returning. I always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the — that’s something that just came out, and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Box Office (India): Shang-Chi & Fast & Furious 9 Bring In Close To 20 Crores Over The Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube