Advertisement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting bigger and bigger each passing day. The team behind Marvel Studios is working really hard to give fans a larger than life experience. Yet again MCU’s Groot aka Vin Diesel has reportedly shown his interest in playing Inhumans leader Black Bolt.

Inhumans was supposed to release back in 2018, later it got postponed to 2019, and eventually got cancelled due to the Phase 4 rescheduling. Even before the casting rumours started, Vin had hinted that he might be playing a major role in the Marvel film.

Advertisement

Fans were later treated with the Inhumans TV series, but the show got cancelled right after season one due to poor ratings and horrible reviews. Although fans were disappointed with the ABC series, showrunner Scott Buck already had plans for season 2 and beyond, in an interview, he said, “We have ideas. We know our starting point for Season 2, but we don’t know if there will be a Season 2. Hopefully, there will be a Season 2. If so, we know where we’re gonna start, and we’ll very gratefully gear up and get to work. We generally know where the first three seasons could go. What’s fun about the show is that it will basically always be a show about family, so there’s always going to be places to take these characters.”

Reportedly, Marvel bosses are still planning to introduce Inhumans in MCU with Vin Diesel reportedly in talks to play Black Bolt.

Back in January in an interview with Comicbook.com, when the Guardian of the Galaxy star was asked if he was still interested in playing Black Bolt, Vin Diesel directly looked into the camera and said, “It’s up to you guys. Let’s just say it’d be a real practical joke on Vin to give him a character that says three monosyllabic words and then follow up with another character that says nothing. Crazy? You saw that.”

Must Read: Shang-Chi Box Office (Worldwide): Already Over $120 Million, Fails To Beat Black Widow In The Domestic Market

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube