Marvel’s latest release, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is off to a fantastic start, to say the least. Starring Simu Liu in the lead, the studio has definitely got a new superhero, who has strike chords immediately with the masses. Below is all you need to know about the film’s box office.

The film has surpassed all the expectations, both in the domestic market and globally as well. Speaking of the domestic market (United States and Canada), the superhero flick has made $71.40 million in the first three days. It will enjoy the benefit of Labor Day holiday (6th September).

Shang-Chi was expected to take a start of $50-55 million, but a miracle has happened with $71.40 million coming in, as per Box Office Mojo. However, it failed to beat Black Widow’s $80.36 million. It’s now at 2nd by surpassing the numbers of Fast & Furious 9 ($70.04 million).

Globally too, Shang-Chi has received a great response. $56.20 million has come from international circuits, taking the global sum to $127.60 million. As word of mouth is highly positive, expect some more fireworks in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s Asian superhero i.e. Shang-Chi is now a new Avenger. Yes, you read that just right! Ever since the Avengers: Endgame ended and almost all of our veteran Earth’s Mightiest Heroes either took off their mantle, died, or just chose to go into oblivion, everyone was eager to see the next batch of saviours who are up for new challenges. Kevin Feige has confirmed that Avengers 5 is on and the set-up for it has already begun.

The new superhero as per a video shared by Marvel on their YouTube channel is now officially an Avenger.

