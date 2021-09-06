Advertisement

Courteney Cox channels her inner Monica Geller in a new video. When it comes to celebrities being like their characters in real life, Cox is one such person that runs in several people’s minds. The actress played the role of Monica in the sitcom Friends, co-starring David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. The show ran for ten seasons and became iconic amongst the youth.

Courteney has used social media to share videos and photos that reminisce about the old days. The actress, who is currently shooting for an upcoming American horror-comedy series, Shining Vale, shared a video on Instagram that shows her being the typical Monica Geller.

Advertisement

Courteney Cox showed off her organizational skills in the video posted by her. The video also features her make-up artist Debra Ferullo and her studio. The actress makes a reference to the cleanliness obsessed Friends character and says, “Tell me you’re not a Monica without telling me you’re not a Monica,” in the video.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

After that, Courteney Cox shows a glimpse of the messy room, which she then organises before getting all glammed up. She arranged the products and other things in the drawers and table neatly. While doing so, she also blasts Olivia Rodrigo’s Good 4 U and rocks an orange and blue bandanna, pearl drop earrings and a long plaid blouse.

In the video, viewers can also spot Cox’s Shining Vales’ script. When the actress finishes cleaning up and arranging the products, she asks her to make up the artist how she liked it. “It’s great. I can’t find anything, but it’s great,” she quipped to the Scream actress. Cox proves that she is just like her hyper-organized Monica Geller, who enjoys cleaning as well.

Courteney Cox shared this video days after she shared clips of her morning drop-off routine with her daughter Coco. Much to her daughter’s dismay, the actress shoots the video and says, “It’s the first day of the last year Coco’s going to school. She’s a senior. big day.”

Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson vs Disney: Kevin Feige Was Against Releasing Black Widow On Disney Plus?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube