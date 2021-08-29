Advertisement

Vin Diesel has shared some footage from the director’s cut of the film F9. It is the ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise and has become one of the most successful films at the box office. The film is directed by Justin Lin and was released in June. Since then, it has been racing up to its $700 million marks worldwide. It is also the second-highest-grossing film of this year.

Even though the film can go higher when it comes to financing, the fans love this chapter of the franchise. F9 also introduces John Cena as Jakob Toretto. This has made the fans excited for the rest of the parts of the film series. The tenth part of the Fast & Furious franchise will be released in 2023, followed by the eleventh and the final film.

Vin Diesel took to his Instagram to share footage from the director’s cut of F9. Even though the clip doesn’t reveal much, the actor does mention how excited he was for director Justin Lin to return to the franchise. He has also teased more “Fast DNA” in this cut.

Even though F9 is one of the lowest entries in the franchise, according to the critic’s score, the film has a lot to offer. It has also received positive reviews from the audience. In this film, Vin Diesel plays the role of Dominic Toretto, who has a face-off with his younger brother Jakob. Moreover, the film shows some crazy stunts as the Fast family ventures into space for the first time.

The director’s cut will be more exciting for the fans. As Diesel has teased for more “Fast DNA”, the film will have insane action sequences. As each film comes out, it seems to up the ante for the next one in terms of action. The director’s cut can also hype the fans up for the next instalments of the franchise.

In the footage shared by Vin Diesel on Instagram, the caption reads the releasing date of the film. The director’s cut of F9 will be available digitally on September 7 and 4K UHD and Blu-ray on September 21.

