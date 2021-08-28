Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock’s doppelganger, will completely blow your mind away. Finding your lookalike is an unbelievable moment, especially when it comes to celebrities. Recently, Jennifer Aniston’s lookalike, Lisa Tranel went viral, after putting up a video of her lip-syncing to FRIENDS’ Rachel Green.

The official Instagram account of the sitcom shared the video where fans flooded the comments sections after being bewildered by the similarity between Jen and her doppelganger. However, now there is another Hollywood star whose lookalike will make you think that it’s the same person.

A picture of an Alabama law enforcement officer, Eric Fields, has gone viral because of his uncanny resemblance to Dwayne Johnson. Fields first caught the Internet’s attention when the police department shared his photo on their Facebook page. Soon enough, the comments section was filled with fans reacting to it.

“Dwayne The Cop Johnson,” one Facebook user said. While another user added, Wow! He could double for the Rock! Bet the bad guys don’t mess with him!” another said. The uncanny resemblance took the internet by storm, and fans even started to share their thoughts on Dwayne Johnson’s doppelganger on Twitter.

Here are a few reactions of people on Twitter:

this cop in morgan county , AL (about 30 minutes from where i’m from) looks just like @TheRock and it’s nuts to me pic.twitter.com/BxdeG8lpEz — Hunter Drake (@the_hunterdrake) August 25, 2021

Hey @TheRock …idk if you've seen this but I saw this & thought u should see that there is a cop here in Alabama that looks just like u!! It's so uncanny!! Its wild!! pic.twitter.com/yS8nvLjbep — Stacy met Velvet Sky (@mrsholt04) August 25, 2021

@TheRock you have a doppelganger in Morgan County, Alabama! How cool! pic.twitter.com/SvD4g1i5cb — Kristi (@ttowngirl22) August 24, 2021

@TheRock You really need to look at this! How funny!! This is your doppelgänger cop!! Madison Alabama! pic.twitter.com/D44lZRq4Zw — Bee (@Tirtraz) August 26, 2021

As per the reports, Eric Fields has been working at the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years in various roles. While on an interview with AL.com, Fields said, “I’ve been called The Rock and Vin Diesel’s love child. I go along with it. It’s humorous. It’s flattering. It could be worse people, I guess.”

Fields also added that he goes along with it enough to do an impression of both Johnson and Diesel. He shared that his friends call him and ask “Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?” borrowing Johnson’s famous wrestler catchphrase.

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson’s lookalike? Do you think that the two look similar? Share your thoughts with us!

