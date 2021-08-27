Advertisement

Tom Cruise has been making the headlines currently due to his upcoming film Mission Impossible 7. He has been shooting for the film in the UK. While the movie will not be released until next year, some people got a chance to view the first official footage of the film at CinemaCon.

The footage shows Cruise defying gravity as he does a motorcycle stunt by jumping off a mountain in Norway. Many viewers are already sharing their excitement to watch the film and the epic stunt. Even though all is going well for the film, Tom faced a misadventure when his bodyguard’s BMW was stolen.

As per some reports, Tom Cruise was left “hopping mad” after thieves stole his bodyguard’s BMW X7, which also had thousands of pounds worth of luggage, in Birmingham. The car was reportedly parked at a hotel when the incident took place. According to the reports, the thieves are believed to have used a scanner to clone the vehicle’s ignition fob before making a fast escape.

A source told the Express that Tom Cruise’s security team was left clueless after the robbery. The source said, “Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken.”

The source continued, “It’s since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device, but everything inside it had gone.” “It’s a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad — but not as mad as Tom!” the source added.

Tom Cruise has been driving the car to the shoot scenes for the new action film. However, he is also using some unconventional ways of travelling as well. The actor surprised a family in Warwickshire after he landed his helicopter in their garden. He made this move as he was running late due to closures at Coventry Airport.

