Apart from DC’s Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman, another Hollywood flick that has been suffering due to the pandemic is Mission Impossible 7 starring Tom Cruise. The movie that was planned to be filmed back to back with the eighth instalment has to face several delays due to the lockdown and is still wrapping up the 7th part. Making its way to the internet now is a video from the sets promising amazing action.

Many involved in the team have already spoken about Mission Impossible 7, which has had a fair share of controversy attached to it too. Thanks to Tom Cruise. But making headlines now is a positive update that brings to us a video that sees a massively scaled stunt being shot on the sets. There is a train, and it is falling off the bridge. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

A viral video on Twitter shows a train sequence being shot amid a forest location. The train approaches a dead-end and falls down from a cliff making a loud noise. A helicopter follows it from the top. The video is enough to tell you the scale of action sequences in the film and makes the viral video from last year look just the tip of an iceberg.

Check the video here:

Meanwhile, talking about Christopher McQuarrie, the director of the film had spoken about the movie with love. “I pitched the idea of making two movies, and now I have to justify why it’s two movies,” McQuarrie previously told Empire back in 2019. “You’ve got to earn that. You’ve got to make something that swallows the last three movies whole. I’m freaked out now. We’ve talked ourselves into something. Holy sh*t.”

He added, “We’ve figured out three obscene things that he’s doing that I’m terrified of, that make the helicopter chase look like tinker toys. He’s training and he calls me and describes what he’s doing and I laugh and I cheer, then I hang up and I puke into a bucket. He’s training quite intensely right now.”

Mission Impossible 7 is set to hit big screens on May 27, 2022, as of now.

