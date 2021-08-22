Advertisement

The week has been truly awesome for all pro-wrestling fans. CM Punk, Becky Lynch and now, Brock Lesnar – three of the biggest names have returned. And the most unexpected one is definitely the beast incarnate.

Brock made a surprise return at Summerslam 2021. It was really a shocker as many insiders were stating that the beast is yet to sign a deal with WWE. It has definitely worked a big time as fans are going crazy by making speculations about his future bookings.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Roman Reigns and John Cena had a Universal Championship fight. ‘Head of the table’ maintained his dominance by defeating Cena in a nail-biting thriller. However, making all of us jumping off our couches, Brock Lesnar’s bada** theme hit the titantron. Brock looked truly epic in a new Viking hairstyle and beard. And that ovation, man!

Brock Lesnar confronted Roman Reigns inside the ring, thus putting himself in a title shot. Now, fans are calling Brock’s new avatar a babyface turn, and are damn excited to see him in action against heel Roman.

Below are fans’ reactions:

Brock Lesnar is back, GIVE ME WHAT I WANT WWE! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gjA2KuuZMs — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 22, 2021

SUPLEX CITY B!TCH!!! Brock Lesnar is backkkk ohh hell yeahhhhh !!!!! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/jl6Uk9tyHu — Meli (@AnaMelissa15) August 22, 2021

Anyone else looking forward to the Paul Heyman on a pole match? #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/JCLNZw8eWu — Lovell Porter (@AboveAverageLLP) August 22, 2021

The BEAST killed John Cena now Roman Reigns you're next🤗👀👀👀🔥😂 #summerslam pic.twitter.com/KaI088K6j5 — JUST CALL ME SAM🤴 (@myPLANETSonly) August 22, 2021

Are you excited about Lesnar vs Reigns feud? Share with us through comments.

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson’s Lawyer Slams Disney After Studio Seeks Arbitration In Black Widow Lawsuit: “Trying To Hide Its Misconduct”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube