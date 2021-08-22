Advertisement

Hugh Jackman is one of the most sought after Hollywood stars, and the actor has carved his niche in not just the superhero genre but many others as well. But did you know his height in the very beginning of his career was termed as a ‘problem’ to cast him for roles, and that had left him surprised the most. The actor in his latest interview has opened up about the same.

At the age of 32, Hugh Jackman stepped into the world of Wolverine and became the superhero everyone loved across the globe. The actor has already parted ways from the franchise. Studio and fans both want him to make a comeback at the soonest. But it wasn’t the same when he was being cast as the popular character, the bosses had a doubt considering his character. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to Express about making his way into Hollywood, Hugh Jackman said, “They told me I was too tall! I’m 6ft 2in, and when I first came, everyone said, ‘Oh, man!’ They listed all the big movie stars and all of them were shorter than me! Maybe it’s for the girls, I don’t know.”

“But I do know that when I began, I spent my time with my shoes off doing half a squat for whole scenes – hey, when you get your first Hollywood job and they tell you to look shorter, you say, ‘Absolutely! Twelve hours? No problem!’ Besides, squatting’s good for your legs!” Hugh Jackman added.

Hugh goes on to talk about getting his breakthrough role at 32 with Wolverine and the bosses at Sony again pointing out at his height as the character as per his comicbook description was shorter. “I met (Sony Pictures chairman) Tim Rothman and everything went well, and then when I was actually leaving his office, he said, ‘Oh, there’s just one issue – in the comics, Wolverine is 5ft 5in. I said, “It’s not a problem!” and literally walked out of his office with my knees bent!”

Hugh Jackman also took the moment to express his gratitude for finding the role even if it was late in his career. “I’m fully aware that I was over 30 when I did it,” he says. “I didn’t really have any profile in Hollywood until then, and I’m glad of that because, hopefully, by the time you’re 30, you kind of know who you are, what you stand for, what’s important to you. I’m sure there are some actors who find being famous suffocating and unbearable. But for me, I went into it with my eyes wide open, so I’m doing OK.”

