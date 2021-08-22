Advertisement

It doesn’t seem like the battle between Scarlett Johansson and Disney over the Black Widow release is ending anytime soon. But if the latest move by the House Of Mouse’s is to be taken under consideration, they definitely want it to stop making headlines, and have now filed a motion for arbitration. The studio wants to take the battle behind closed doors. Johansson’s rep has even replied to the same.

If you are not aware somehow, Scarlett has sued Disney over the release of Black Widow. As per the lawsuit, Natasha Romanoff fame has sued the studio for breaching her contract that said the movie will release exclusively in theatres. The movie but released simultaneously on Disney Plus and that as per the actor has brought her losses. Now Disney wishes to take the discussion away from the public eye.

In a new motion filed that have asked for arbitration and have a lot to say. They even said the actor should have named Marvel in her lawsuit but ended up naming the parent company Disney. Read on to know what Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer has to say about the same now.

Reacting to Disney seeking arbitration, Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer John Berlinski as per Deadline, said, “After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration.”

The lawyer questions, “Why is Disney so afraid of litigating this case in public?” Scarlett Johansson’s lawyer added, “Because it knows that Marvel’s promises to give Black Widow a typical theatrical release ‘like its other films’ had everything to do with guaranteeing that Disney wouldn’t cannibalize box office receipts in order to boost Disney+ subscriptions.”

As per Disney, Marvel’s contract with Scarlett Johansson provides for arbitration if a dispute like this arises. John Berlinski replying to that says, “Yet that is exactly what happened – and we look forward to presenting the overwhelming evidence that proves it.”

