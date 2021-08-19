Advertisement

Marvel Studios debuted the exciting final trailer and the official poster for “Eternals,” the third film in the MCU’s Phase Four, coming to cinemas soon in India, is directed by Academy Award®️–winner Chloé Zhao.

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” welcomes an exciting new team of Super-Heroes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The epic story, spanning thousands of years, features a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harington plays Dane Whitman.

Previously, Salma Hayek spoke about her fears getting into the shoes – or should we say clothes – of Ajak. Talking about the outfit for Marvel’s Eternals with Variety, she said, “I am claustrophobic. I was terrified of the costume. I was terrified. Because if I cannot move and it’s kind of thick… I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not going to be able to breathe. It’s going to drive me crazy. And I went to put it on, I found myself profoundly moved. It was a very strange experience because I didn’t expect it. I forgot about how does it fit? Am I going to get a claustrophobic attack?”

Salma Hayek also said, “All I could see was, ‘Oh my God, here’s a Mexican female in this outfit and this is really happening. And yes, we get to be superheroes.’”

