Michael Keaton and his standard blunt statements are something the Internet craves every year. The actor, who played Batman 3 decades ago and is reprising it now for The Flash, is never known for mincing words. For the ones aware, Keaton is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way, and his character is one that is loved. But in his recent chat, the actor has revealed he knows nothing about the MCU.

Michael Keaton is an MCU alumnus. The actor has played Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and was locked in a prison by the end. His future in the MCU was a big question until he popped up in the trailer of Mobius led by Jared Leto. Morbius is part of the Marvel comics wing handled by Sony. You would expect him to know the world of the comics at least enough to discuss it without being clueless. But wait, he doesn’t. And he is admitting it himself. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Keaton began talking about how the superhero world with DC and Marvel have developed and progressed. Crediting Tim Burton he said, “What Tim did changed everything. Everything you see now started with him. If you really think about what happened between 1989 and now, on a cultural, corporate, economic level, it’s unbelievable.”

While Michael Keaton is in awe of the culture, he also confesses that he has never seen an entire superhero flick after the first Batman. “After the first Batman, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen an entire [comic book] movie,” Keaton says. “I just never got around to it. So you’re talking to a guy who wasn’t in the zeitgeist of that whole world. When I went down to do the Marvel things in Atlanta … It’s an entire city dedicated to Marvel … They’ll be doing Marvel movies forever. I’ll be dead, and they’ll still be doing Marvel movies.”

He goes on to narrate how while reprising Vulture for Morbius, the Marvel heads decided to walk him through the logic of the world and he heard it like an alien talk. Michael Keaton said, “I’m nodding like I know what the f*ck they’re talking about. I go, ‘Uh-huh.’ And I’m thinking, ‘You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me. All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics.’ So finally, they were looking at me, and they just started laughing. They said, ‘You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t, no idea what you’re talking about.’”

