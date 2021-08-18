Advertisement

Kyle Newacheck’s comedy-mystery film Murder Mystery was released in 2019. The film starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston was a massive hit on Netflix. Now the latest report reveals that the makers are planning a sequel for the film. Scroll down to know more details.

In the 2019 film, Sandler and Aniston played husband and wife who are framed wrongfully for the murder of an elderly rich guy. Reportedly, the film the biggest opening weekend for the OTT platform. Nearly 73 million households saw the film in its first four weeks of release.

Now according to Deadline, Jeremy Garelick is all set to helm a sequel to Murder Mystery. Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are expected to reprise their role in the Netflix film. While it is written by James Vanderbilt, Garelick will do a little refinement of the same.

The film will be shot in the locales of Paris and the Caribbean.

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have previously worked together in the 2011 romantic comedy Just Go With It, which was directed by Dennis Dugan and Allan Loeb. Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson and Brooklyn Decker also played an important role in the film.

Meanwhile, Jennifer and her Friends co-star star David Schwimmer recently made headlines when a report claimed that the two are allegedly dating now. British tabloid Closer quoted a source as saying, “After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. They’ve been spending time at Jen’s home, where she’s cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing.”

Reportedly, the duo was also spotted at Jennifer’s favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara. Soon after netizens on Twitter had a meltdown and began referring to Pheobe Buffay’s Lobster theory. It was a recurring phenomenon in many tweets.

